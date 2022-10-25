 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
D-Link India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.29 crore, up 20.74% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:

Net Sales at Rs 291.29 crore in September 2022 up 20.74% from Rs. 241.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2022 up 85.04% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.82 crore in September 2022 up 80.13% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in September 2021.

D-Link India shares closed at 203.25 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.23% returns over the last 6 months and 46.38% over the last 12 months.

D-Link India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 291.29 293.13 241.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 291.29 293.13 241.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 209.71 287.17 181.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.13 -32.03 28.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.50 7.59 7.17
Depreciation 1.06 1.05 0.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.04 9.44 7.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.86 19.91 15.07
Other Income 0.90 1.14 1.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.76 21.05 16.18
Interest 0.07 0.09 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.69 20.96 16.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.69 20.96 16.08
Tax 7.52 5.35 4.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.17 15.61 11.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.17 15.61 11.98
Equity Share Capital 7.10 7.10 7.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.24 4.40 3.38
Diluted EPS 6.24 4.40 3.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.24 4.40 3.38
Diluted EPS 6.24 4.40 3.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
