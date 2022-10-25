D-Link India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.29 crore, up 20.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.29 crore in September 2022 up 20.74% from Rs. 241.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2022 up 85.04% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.82 crore in September 2022 up 80.13% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in September 2021.

D-Link India shares closed at 203.25 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.23% returns over the last 6 months and 46.38% over the last 12 months.