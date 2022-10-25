D-Link India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 291.29 crore, up 20.74% Y-o-Y
October 25, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 291.29 crore in September 2022 up 20.74% from Rs. 241.24 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.17 crore in September 2022 up 85.04% from Rs. 11.98 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.82 crore in September 2022 up 80.13% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in September 2021.
D-Link India shares closed at 203.25 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.23% returns over the last 6 months and 46.38% over the last 12 months.
|D-Link India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|291.29
|293.13
|241.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|291.29
|293.13
|241.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|209.71
|287.17
|181.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|34.13
|-32.03
|28.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.50
|7.59
|7.17
|Depreciation
|1.06
|1.05
|0.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.04
|9.44
|7.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.86
|19.91
|15.07
|Other Income
|0.90
|1.14
|1.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.76
|21.05
|16.18
|Interest
|0.07
|0.09
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.69
|20.96
|16.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|29.69
|20.96
|16.08
|Tax
|7.52
|5.35
|4.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.17
|15.61
|11.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.17
|15.61
|11.98
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.24
|4.40
|3.38
|Diluted EPS
|6.24
|4.40
|3.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.24
|4.40
|3.38
|Diluted EPS
|6.24
|4.40
|3.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited