D-Link India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 172.08 crore, down 5.18% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 172.08 crore in September 2018 down 5.18% from Rs. 181.48 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.52 crore in September 2018 down 30.07% from Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2018 down 29.21% from Rs. 16.91 crore in September 2017.
D-Link India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.03 in September 2017.
D-Link India shares closed at 81.20 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -31.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|D-Link India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|172.08
|174.48
|181.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|172.08
|174.48
|181.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|136.12
|167.95
|133.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.23
|-20.40
|13.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.69
|6.67
|7.29
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.26
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.25
|13.56
|11.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.54
|6.45
|16.47
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.43
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.72
|6.87
|16.65
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.71
|6.87
|16.29
|Exceptional Items
|-0.03
|-5.24
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.68
|1.63
|16.29
|Tax
|4.16
|0.54
|5.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.52
|1.09
|10.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.52
|1.09
|10.75
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.12
|0.31
|3.03
|Diluted EPS
|2.12
|0.31
|3.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.12
|0.31
|3.03
|Diluted EPS
|2.12
|0.31
|3.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited