D-Link India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 172.08 crore, down 5.18% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 172.08 crore in September 2018 down 5.18% from Rs. 181.48 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.52 crore in September 2018 down 30.07% from Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.97 crore in September 2018 down 29.21% from Rs. 16.91 crore in September 2017.

D-Link India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.03 in September 2017.

D-Link India shares closed at 81.20 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -31.85% over the last 12 months.