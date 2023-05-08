D-Link India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 309.18 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.18 crore in March 2023 up 14.87% from Rs. 269.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.73 crore in March 2023 up 69.6% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2023 up 72.56% from Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2022.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.28 in March 2022.

D-Link India shares closed at 275.30 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.15% returns over the last 6 months and 99.42% over the last 12 months.