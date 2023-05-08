English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    D-Link India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 309.18 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 309.18 crore in March 2023 up 14.87% from Rs. 269.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.73 crore in March 2023 up 69.6% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2023 up 72.56% from Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2022.

    D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.28 in March 2022.

    D-Link India shares closed at 275.30 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.15% returns over the last 6 months and 99.42% over the last 12 months.

    D-Link India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations309.18277.70269.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations309.18277.70269.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods273.01255.73237.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.27-31.89-1.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.728.097.81
    Depreciation1.291.100.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4010.399.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0334.2614.02
    Other Income2.561.701.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.5835.9615.80
    Interest0.680.090.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.9035.8715.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.9035.8715.72
    Tax7.179.044.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.7326.8311.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.7326.8311.63
    Equity Share Capital7.107.107.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.557.563.28
    Diluted EPS5.557.563.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.557.563.28
    Diluted EPS5.557.563.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Hardware #D-Link India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am