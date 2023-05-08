D-Link India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 309.18 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 309.18 crore in March 2023 up 14.87% from Rs. 269.16 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.73 crore in March 2023 up 69.6% from Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2023 up 72.56% from Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2022.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.28 in March 2022.
D-Link India shares closed at 275.30 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.15% returns over the last 6 months and 99.42% over the last 12 months.
|D-Link India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|309.18
|277.70
|269.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|309.18
|277.70
|269.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|273.01
|255.73
|237.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.27
|-31.89
|-1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.72
|8.09
|7.81
|Depreciation
|1.29
|1.10
|0.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.40
|10.39
|9.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.03
|34.26
|14.02
|Other Income
|2.56
|1.70
|1.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.58
|35.96
|15.80
|Interest
|0.68
|0.09
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.90
|35.87
|15.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.90
|35.87
|15.72
|Tax
|7.17
|9.04
|4.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.73
|26.83
|11.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.73
|26.83
|11.63
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.55
|7.56
|3.28
|Diluted EPS
|5.55
|7.56
|3.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.55
|7.56
|3.28
|Diluted EPS
|5.55
|7.56
|3.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited