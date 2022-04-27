D-Link India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.16 crore, up 29.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.16 crore in March 2022 up 29.01% from Rs. 208.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2022 up 25.2% from Rs. 9.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2022 up 20.88% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2021.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.62 in March 2021.

D-Link India shares closed at 146.10 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.78% returns over the last 6 months and 47.06% over the last 12 months.