D-Link India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 269.16 crore, up 29.01% Y-o-Y
April 27, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 269.16 crore in March 2022 up 29.01% from Rs. 208.64 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.63 crore in March 2022 up 25.2% from Rs. 9.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2022 up 20.88% from Rs. 13.84 crore in March 2021.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.62 in March 2021.
D-Link India shares closed at 146.10 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.78% returns over the last 6 months and 47.06% over the last 12 months.
|D-Link India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|269.16
|234.61
|208.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|269.16
|234.61
|208.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|237.95
|228.11
|204.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.26
|-21.14
|-26.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.81
|7.44
|7.40
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.94
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.72
|8.90
|11.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.02
|10.35
|11.59
|Other Income
|1.78
|1.59
|1.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.80
|11.94
|12.90
|Interest
|0.08
|0.09
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.72
|11.85
|12.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.72
|11.85
|12.78
|Tax
|4.08
|3.02
|3.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.63
|8.82
|9.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.63
|8.82
|9.29
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.28
|2.48
|2.62
|Diluted EPS
|3.28
|2.48
|2.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.28
|2.48
|2.62
|Diluted EPS
|3.28
|2.48
|2.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes