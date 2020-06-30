D-Link India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 159.87 crore, down 11.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.87 crore in March 2020 down 11.82% from Rs. 181.31 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.60 crore in March 2020 up 25.89% from Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2020 down 28.98% from Rs. 11.87 crore in March 2019.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2019.
D-Link India shares closed at 84.25 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months and -19.07% over the last 12 months.
|D-Link India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.87
|193.59
|181.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.87
|193.59
|181.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|131.99
|169.10
|144.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.39
|-8.64
|6.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.09
|6.72
|5.86
|Depreciation
|1.02
|1.06
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.15
|15.02
|12.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.22
|10.34
|11.35
|Other Income
|3.19
|1.46
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.41
|11.80
|11.63
|Interest
|0.16
|0.11
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.25
|11.69
|11.58
|Exceptional Items
|4.60
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|11.86
|11.68
|11.57
|Tax
|3.26
|3.55
|4.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.60
|8.13
|6.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.60
|8.13
|6.83
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.42
|2.29
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|2.42
|2.29
|1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.42
|2.29
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|2.42
|2.29
|1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am