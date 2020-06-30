D-Link India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 159.87 crore, down 11.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.87 crore in March 2020 down 11.82% from Rs. 181.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.60 crore in March 2020 up 25.89% from Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in March 2020 down 28.98% from Rs. 11.87 crore in March 2019.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2019.

D-Link India shares closed at 84.25 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.74% returns over the last 6 months and -19.07% over the last 12 months.