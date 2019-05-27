D-Link India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 181.31 crore, down 0.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 181.31 crore in March 2019 down 0.82% from Rs. 182.80 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2019 up 28.52% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.87 crore in March 2019 up 42.67% from Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2018.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2018.
D-Link India shares closed at 93.80 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.36% returns over the last 6 months and 3.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|D-Link India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|181.31
|171.77
|182.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|181.31
|171.77
|182.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|144.76
|152.77
|134.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.13
|-10.44
|17.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.86
|6.97
|7.17
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.25
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.97
|9.72
|15.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.35
|12.50
|7.95
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.04
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.63
|12.54
|8.05
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.58
|12.50
|7.82
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.57
|12.49
|7.82
|Tax
|4.74
|4.38
|2.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.83
|8.11
|5.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.83
|8.11
|5.31
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.92
|2.28
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|1.92
|2.28
|1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.92
|2.28
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|1.92
|2.28
|1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited