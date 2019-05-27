D-Link India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 181.31 crore, down 0.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.31 crore in March 2019 down 0.82% from Rs. 182.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2019 up 28.52% from Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.87 crore in March 2019 up 42.67% from Rs. 8.32 crore in March 2018.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2018.

D-Link India shares closed at 93.80 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.36% returns over the last 6 months and 3.88% over the last 12 months.