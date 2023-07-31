English
    D-Link India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 297.69 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 297.69 crore in June 2023 up 1.56% from Rs. 293.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.72 crore in June 2023 up 32.77% from Rs. 15.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.38 crore in June 2023 up 32.94% from Rs. 22.10 crore in June 2022.

    D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.40 in June 2022.

    D-Link India shares closed at 309.05 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.95% returns over the last 6 months and 83.79% over the last 12 months.

    D-Link India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations297.69309.18293.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations297.69309.18293.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods216.28273.01287.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.49-12.27-32.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.0910.727.59
    Depreciation1.341.291.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.1311.409.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3625.0319.91
    Other Income2.682.561.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0427.5821.05
    Interest0.250.680.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.7926.9020.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.7926.9020.96
    Tax7.077.175.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.7219.7315.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.7219.7315.61
    Equity Share Capital7.107.107.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.835.554.40
    Diluted EPS5.835.554.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.835.554.40
    Diluted EPS5.835.554.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Hardware #D-Link India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 09:00 am

