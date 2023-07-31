D-Link India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 297.69 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.69 crore in June 2023 up 1.56% from Rs. 293.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.72 crore in June 2023 up 32.77% from Rs. 15.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.38 crore in June 2023 up 32.94% from Rs. 22.10 crore in June 2022.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.40 in June 2022.

D-Link India shares closed at 309.05 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.95% returns over the last 6 months and 83.79% over the last 12 months.