D-Link India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.13 crore, up 84.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.13 crore in June 2022 up 84.56% from Rs. 158.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.61 crore in June 2022 up 94.43% from Rs. 8.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.10 crore in June 2022 up 87.29% from Rs. 11.80 crore in June 2021.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.26 in June 2021.

D-Link India shares closed at 137.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.