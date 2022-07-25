D-Link India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.13 crore, up 84.56% Y-o-Y
July 25, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 293.13 crore in June 2022 up 84.56% from Rs. 158.82 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.61 crore in June 2022 up 94.43% from Rs. 8.03 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.10 crore in June 2022 up 87.29% from Rs. 11.80 crore in June 2021.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.26 in June 2021.
D-Link India shares closed at 137.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.
|D-Link India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|293.13
|269.16
|158.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|293.13
|269.16
|158.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|287.17
|237.95
|148.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-32.03
|-1.26
|-13.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.59
|7.81
|6.88
|Depreciation
|1.05
|0.93
|0.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.44
|9.72
|5.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.91
|14.02
|9.72
|Other Income
|1.14
|1.78
|1.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.05
|15.80
|10.87
|Interest
|0.09
|0.08
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.96
|15.72
|10.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.96
|15.72
|10.76
|Tax
|5.35
|4.08
|2.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.61
|11.63
|8.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.61
|11.63
|8.03
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.40
|3.28
|2.26
|Diluted EPS
|4.40
|3.28
|2.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.40
|3.28
|2.26
|Diluted EPS
|4.40
|3.28
|2.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited