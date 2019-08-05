D-Link India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 183.66 crore, up 5.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.66 crore in June 2019 up 5.26% from Rs. 174.48 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2019 up 589.96% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2019 up 79.66% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2018.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2018.

D-Link India shares closed at 88.55 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.99% returns over the last 6 months and 1.90% over the last 12 months.