D-Link India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.70 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.70 crore in December 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 234.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.83 crore in December 2022 up 204.02% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.06 crore in December 2022 up 187.73% from Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2021.