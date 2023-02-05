D-Link India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.70 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y
February 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 277.70 crore in December 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 234.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.83 crore in December 2022 up 204.02% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.06 crore in December 2022 up 187.73% from Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2021.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in December 2021.
D-Link India shares closed at 202.20 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.43% returns over the last 6 months and 17.69% over the last 12 months.
|D-Link India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|277.70
|291.29
|234.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|277.70
|291.29
|234.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|255.73
|209.71
|228.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-31.89
|34.13
|-21.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.09
|7.50
|7.44
|Depreciation
|1.10
|1.06
|0.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.39
|10.04
|8.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.26
|28.86
|10.35
|Other Income
|1.70
|0.90
|1.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.96
|29.76
|11.94
|Interest
|0.09
|0.07
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|35.87
|29.69
|11.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|35.87
|29.69
|11.85
|Tax
|9.04
|7.52
|3.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.83
|22.17
|8.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.83
|22.17
|8.82
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.56
|6.24
|2.48
|Diluted EPS
|7.56
|6.24
|2.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.56
|6.24
|2.48
|Diluted EPS
|7.56
|6.24
|2.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
