    D-Link India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.70 crore, up 18.37% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.70 crore in December 2022 up 18.37% from Rs. 234.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.83 crore in December 2022 up 204.02% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.06 crore in December 2022 up 187.73% from Rs. 12.88 crore in December 2021.

    D-Link India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.70291.29234.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.70291.29234.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods255.73209.71228.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.8934.13-21.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.097.507.44
    Depreciation1.101.060.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.3910.048.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.2628.8610.35
    Other Income1.700.901.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.9629.7611.94
    Interest0.090.070.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.8729.6911.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.8729.6911.85
    Tax9.047.523.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.8322.178.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.8322.178.82
    Equity Share Capital7.107.107.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.566.242.48
    Diluted EPS7.566.242.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.566.242.48
    Diluted EPS7.566.242.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
