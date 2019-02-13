D-Link India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 171.77 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 171.77 crore in December 2018 down 7.22% from Rs. 185.13 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.11 crore in December 2018 up 63.97% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2018 up 59.48% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2017.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.39 in December 2017.
D-Link India shares closed at 73.05 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.18% returns over the last 6 months and -37.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|D-Link India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|171.77
|172.08
|185.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|171.77
|172.08
|185.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|152.77
|136.12
|170.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.44
|6.23
|-17.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.97
|6.69
|7.52
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.25
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.72
|11.25
|17.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.50
|11.54
|6.60
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.18
|1.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.54
|11.72
|7.75
|Interest
|0.04
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.50
|11.71
|7.69
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|-0.03
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.49
|11.68
|7.69
|Tax
|4.38
|4.16
|2.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.11
|7.52
|4.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.11
|7.52
|4.95
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.28
|2.12
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|2.28
|2.12
|1.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.28
|2.12
|1.39
|Diluted EPS
|2.28
|2.12
|1.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited