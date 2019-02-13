D-Link India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 171.77 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.77 crore in December 2018 down 7.22% from Rs. 185.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.11 crore in December 2018 up 63.97% from Rs. 4.95 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.79 crore in December 2018 up 59.48% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2017.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.39 in December 2017.

D-Link India shares closed at 73.05 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.18% returns over the last 6 months and -37.05% over the last 12 months.