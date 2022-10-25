D-Link India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.68 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 293.68 crore in September 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 245.52 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.70 crore in September 2022 up 80.23% from Rs. 12.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.68 crore in September 2022 up 72.64% from Rs. 18.35 crore in September 2021.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in September 2021.
D-Link India shares closed at 240.80 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.57% returns over the last 6 months and 73.42% over the last 12 months.
|
|D-Link India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|293.68
|295.64
|245.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|293.68
|295.64
|245.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|209.71
|287.17
|181.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|34.13
|-32.03
|28.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.00
|9.14
|10.02
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.17
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.27
|9.73
|8.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.40
|20.47
|15.71
|Other Income
|1.10
|1.37
|1.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.50
|21.84
|17.04
|Interest
|0.09
|0.11
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.40
|21.73
|16.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.40
|21.73
|16.92
|Tax
|7.70
|5.54
|4.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.70
|16.19
|12.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.70
|16.19
|12.60
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|22.70
|16.19
|12.60
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.39
|4.56
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|6.39
|4.56
|3.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.39
|4.56
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|6.39
|4.56
|3.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited