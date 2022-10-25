 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
D-Link India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.68 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:

Net Sales at Rs 293.68 crore in September 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 245.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.70 crore in September 2022 up 80.23% from Rs. 12.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.68 crore in September 2022 up 72.64% from Rs. 18.35 crore in September 2021.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in September 2021.

D-Link India shares closed at 240.80 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.57% returns over the last 6 months and 73.42% over the last 12 months.

D-Link India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 293.68 295.64 245.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 293.68 295.64 245.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 209.71 287.17 181.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.13 -32.03 28.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.00 9.14 10.02
Depreciation 1.18 1.17 1.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.27 9.73 8.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.40 20.47 15.71
Other Income 1.10 1.37 1.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.50 21.84 17.04
Interest 0.09 0.11 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.40 21.73 16.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.40 21.73 16.92
Tax 7.70 5.54 4.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.70 16.19 12.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.70 16.19 12.60
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.70 16.19 12.60
Equity Share Capital 7.10 7.10 7.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.39 4.56 3.55
Diluted EPS 6.39 4.56 3.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.39 4.56 3.55
Diluted EPS 6.39 4.56 3.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
