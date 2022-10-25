D-Link India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 293.68 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.68 crore in September 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 245.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.70 crore in September 2022 up 80.23% from Rs. 12.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.68 crore in September 2022 up 72.64% from Rs. 18.35 crore in September 2021.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.55 in September 2021.

D-Link India shares closed at 240.80 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.57% returns over the last 6 months and 73.42% over the last 12 months.