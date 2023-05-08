D-Link India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 311.33 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 311.33 crore in March 2023 up 14.55% from Rs. 271.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.48 crore in March 2023 up 305.45% from Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.65 crore in March 2023 up 72.18% from Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2022.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2022.
D-Link India shares closed at 275.30 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.15% returns over the last 6 months and 99.42% over the last 12 months.
|D-Link India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|311.33
|279.93
|271.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|311.33
|279.93
|271.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|273.01
|255.73
|237.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.27
|-31.89
|-1.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.12
|9.58
|9.72
|Depreciation
|1.42
|1.21
|1.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.62
|10.62
|10.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.43
|34.67
|13.91
|Other Income
|2.80
|1.91
|2.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.23
|36.59
|15.95
|Interest
|0.70
|0.11
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.53
|36.48
|15.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27.53
|36.48
|15.85
|Tax
|7.33
|9.20
|4.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.20
|27.28
|11.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.20
|27.28
|11.71
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|47.48
|27.28
|11.71
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.69
|7.68
|3.30
|Diluted EPS
|--
|7.68
|3.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.69
|7.68
|3.30
|Diluted EPS
|--
|7.68
|3.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited