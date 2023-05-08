D-Link India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 311.33 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.33 crore in March 2023 up 14.55% from Rs. 271.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.48 crore in March 2023 up 305.45% from Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.65 crore in March 2023 up 72.18% from Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2022.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2022.

D-Link India shares closed at 275.30 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.15% returns over the last 6 months and 99.42% over the last 12 months.