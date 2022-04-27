D-Link India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.79 crore, up 27.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.79 crore in March 2022 up 27.85% from Rs. 212.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2022 up 18.6% from Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2021.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2021.

D-Link India shares closed at 146.10 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.78% returns over the last 6 months and 47.06% over the last 12 months.