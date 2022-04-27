D-Link India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.79 crore, up 27.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 271.79 crore in March 2022 up 27.85% from Rs. 212.60 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2022 up 18.6% from Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2021.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2021.
D-Link India shares closed at 146.10 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.78% returns over the last 6 months and 47.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|D-Link India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|271.79
|238.32
|212.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|271.79
|238.32
|212.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|237.95
|228.11
|204.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.26
|-21.14
|-26.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.72
|9.81
|9.97
|Depreciation
|1.27
|1.33
|1.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.22
|9.24
|11.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.91
|10.98
|12.19
|Other Income
|2.04
|1.86
|1.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.95
|12.84
|13.75
|Interest
|0.10
|0.12
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.85
|12.72
|13.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.85
|12.72
|13.57
|Tax
|4.14
|3.25
|3.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.71
|9.47
|9.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.71
|9.47
|9.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.71
|9.47
|9.87
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.30
|2.66
|2.78
|Diluted EPS
|3.30
|2.66
|2.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.30
|2.66
|2.78
|Diluted EPS
|3.30
|2.66
|2.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited