D-Link India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.79 crore, up 27.85% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.79 crore in March 2022 up 27.85% from Rs. 212.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in March 2022 up 18.6% from Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.22 crore in March 2022 up 14.19% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2021.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2021.

D-Link India shares closed at 146.10 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.78% returns over the last 6 months and 47.06% over the last 12 months.

D-Link India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 271.79 238.32 212.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 271.79 238.32 212.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 237.95 228.11 204.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.26 -21.14 -26.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.72 9.81 9.97
Depreciation 1.27 1.33 1.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.22 9.24 11.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.91 10.98 12.19
Other Income 2.04 1.86 1.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.95 12.84 13.75
Interest 0.10 0.12 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.85 12.72 13.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.85 12.72 13.57
Tax 4.14 3.25 3.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.71 9.47 9.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.71 9.47 9.87
Minority Interest -- 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.71 9.47 9.87
Equity Share Capital 7.10 7.10 7.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.30 2.66 2.78
Diluted EPS 3.30 2.66 2.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.30 2.66 2.78
Diluted EPS 3.30 2.66 2.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 27, 2022 11:22 am
