D-Link India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.64 crore, up 81.73% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:

Net Sales at Rs 295.64 crore in June 2022 up 81.73% from Rs. 162.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.19 crore in June 2022 up 90.03% from Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2022 up 78.51% from Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2021.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2021.

D-Link India shares closed at 137.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.

D-Link India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 295.64 271.79 162.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 295.64 271.79 162.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 287.17 237.95 148.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.03 -1.26 -13.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.14 9.72 9.49
Depreciation 1.17 1.27 1.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.73 10.22 6.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.47 13.91 10.21
Other Income 1.37 2.04 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.84 15.95 11.57
Interest 0.11 0.10 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.73 15.85 11.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.73 15.85 11.42
Tax 5.54 4.14 2.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.19 11.71 8.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.19 11.71 8.52
Minority Interest 0.00 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.19 11.71 8.52
Equity Share Capital 7.10 7.10 7.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.56 3.30 2.40
Diluted EPS 4.56 3.30 2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.56 3.30 2.40
Diluted EPS 4.56 3.30 2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
