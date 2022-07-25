D-Link India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.64 crore, up 81.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.64 crore in June 2022 up 81.73% from Rs. 162.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.19 crore in June 2022 up 90.03% from Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2022 up 78.51% from Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2021.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2021.

D-Link India shares closed at 137.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.