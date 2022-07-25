D-Link India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 295.64 crore, up 81.73% Y-o-Y
July 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 295.64 crore in June 2022 up 81.73% from Rs. 162.69 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.19 crore in June 2022 up 90.03% from Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2022 up 78.51% from Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2021.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in June 2021.
D-Link India shares closed at 137.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.95% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.
|D-Link India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|295.64
|271.79
|162.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|295.64
|271.79
|162.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|287.17
|237.95
|148.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-32.03
|-1.26
|-13.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.14
|9.72
|9.49
|Depreciation
|1.17
|1.27
|1.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.73
|10.22
|6.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.47
|13.91
|10.21
|Other Income
|1.37
|2.04
|1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.84
|15.95
|11.57
|Interest
|0.11
|0.10
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|21.73
|15.85
|11.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|21.73
|15.85
|11.42
|Tax
|5.54
|4.14
|2.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|16.19
|11.71
|8.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|16.19
|11.71
|8.52
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|16.19
|11.71
|8.52
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.56
|3.30
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|4.56
|3.30
|2.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.56
|3.30
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|4.56
|3.30
|2.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited