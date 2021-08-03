D-Link India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 162.69 crore, up 29.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.69 crore in June 2021 up 29.8% from Rs. 125.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2021 up 351.72% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2021 up 212.11% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2020.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2020.

D-Link India shares closed at 155.50 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.04% returns over the last 6 months and 82.73% over the last 12 months.