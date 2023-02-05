D-Link India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.93 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:
Net Sales at Rs 279.93 crore in December 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 238.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.28 crore in December 2022 up 188.18% from Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.80 crore in December 2022 up 166.76% from Rs. 14.17 crore in December 2021.
D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in December 2021.
D-Link India shares closed at 202.20 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.43% returns over the last 6 months and 17.69% over the last 12 months.
|
|D-Link India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|279.93
|293.68
|238.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|279.93
|293.68
|238.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|255.73
|209.71
|228.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-31.89
|34.13
|-21.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.58
|9.00
|9.81
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.18
|1.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.62
|10.27
|9.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.67
|29.40
|10.98
|Other Income
|1.91
|1.10
|1.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.59
|30.50
|12.84
|Interest
|0.11
|0.09
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.48
|30.40
|12.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.48
|30.40
|12.72
|Tax
|9.20
|7.70
|3.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|27.28
|22.70
|9.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|27.28
|22.70
|9.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|27.28
|22.70
|9.47
|Equity Share Capital
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.68
|6.39
|2.66
|Diluted EPS
|7.68
|6.39
|2.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.68
|6.39
|2.66
|Diluted EPS
|7.68
|6.39
|2.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited