D-Link India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.93 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:

Net Sales at Rs 279.93 crore in December 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 238.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.28 crore in December 2022 up 188.18% from Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.80 crore in December 2022 up 166.76% from Rs. 14.17 crore in December 2021.

D-Link India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 279.93 293.68 238.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 279.93 293.68 238.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 255.73 209.71 228.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.89 34.13 -21.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.58 9.00 9.81
Depreciation 1.21 1.18 1.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.62 10.27 9.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.67 29.40 10.98
Other Income 1.91 1.10 1.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.59 30.50 12.84
Interest 0.11 0.09 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.48 30.40 12.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.48 30.40 12.72
Tax 9.20 7.70 3.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.28 22.70 9.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.28 22.70 9.47
Minority Interest -- 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.28 22.70 9.47
Equity Share Capital 7.10 7.10 7.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.68 6.39 2.66
Diluted EPS 7.68 6.39 2.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.68 6.39 2.66
Diluted EPS 7.68 6.39 2.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
