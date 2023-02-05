D-Link India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.93 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.93 crore in December 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 238.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.28 crore in December 2022 up 188.18% from Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.80 crore in December 2022 up 166.76% from Rs. 14.17 crore in December 2021.

D-Link India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.66 in December 2021.

