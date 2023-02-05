English
    D-Link India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.93 crore, up 17.46% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D-Link India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 279.93 crore in December 2022 up 17.46% from Rs. 238.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.28 crore in December 2022 up 188.18% from Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.80 crore in December 2022 up 166.76% from Rs. 14.17 crore in December 2021.

    D-Link India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations279.93293.68238.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations279.93293.68238.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods255.73209.71228.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.8934.13-21.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.589.009.81
    Depreciation1.211.181.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.6210.279.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.6729.4010.98
    Other Income1.911.101.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5930.5012.84
    Interest0.110.090.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.4830.4012.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.4830.4012.72
    Tax9.207.703.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.2822.709.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.2822.709.47
    Minority Interest--0.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.2822.709.47
    Equity Share Capital7.107.107.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.686.392.66
    Diluted EPS7.686.392.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.686.392.66
    Diluted EPS7.686.392.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited