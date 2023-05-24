English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    D & H India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D & H India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore in March 2023 up 27.63% from Rs. 30.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 16.41% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2023 up 48.81% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.

    D & H India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2022.

    D & H India shares closed at 78.00 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.01% returns over the last 6 months and 174.65% over the last 12 months.

    D & H India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.4436.4930.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.4436.4930.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.5627.6321.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.33--0.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.570.221.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.932.772.31
    Depreciation0.470.440.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.593.232.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.992.211.17
    Other Income0.040.020.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.032.231.40
    Interest0.530.560.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.501.680.99
    Exceptional Items0.010.00-0.01
    P/L Before Tax1.511.670.99
    Tax0.590.57-0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.921.101.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.921.101.10
    Equity Share Capital7.797.797.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.211.491.50
    Diluted EPS1.181.461.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.211.491.50
    Diluted EPS1.181.461.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #D & H India #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:22 am