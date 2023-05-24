D & H India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D & H India are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore in March 2023 up 27.63% from Rs. 30.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 16.41% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2023 up 48.81% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.
D & H India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2022.
D & H India shares closed at 78.00 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.01% returns over the last 6 months and 174.65% over the last 12 months.
|D & H India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.44
|36.49
|30.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.44
|36.49
|30.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.56
|27.63
|21.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.33
|--
|0.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.57
|0.22
|1.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.93
|2.77
|2.31
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.44
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.59
|3.23
|2.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.99
|2.21
|1.17
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.03
|2.23
|1.40
|Interest
|0.53
|0.56
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.50
|1.68
|0.99
|Exceptional Items
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|1.51
|1.67
|0.99
|Tax
|0.59
|0.57
|-0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.92
|1.10
|1.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.92
|1.10
|1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|7.79
|7.79
|7.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.21
|1.49
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|1.46
|1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.21
|1.49
|1.50
|Diluted EPS
|1.18
|1.46
|1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited