D & H India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.25 crore, up 3.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.25 crore in June 2023 up 3.14% from Rs. 32.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 48.01% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 down 13.49% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2022.

D & H India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.61 in June 2022.

D & H India shares closed at 67.83 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 70.21% over the last 12 months.