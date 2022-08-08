D & H India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.24 crore, up 101.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.24 crore in June 2022 up 101.82% from Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022 up 463% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2022 up 117.17% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.

D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2021.

D & H India shares closed at 31.65 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.66% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.