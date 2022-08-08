D & H India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.24 crore, up 101.82% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D & H India are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.24 crore in June 2022 up 101.82% from Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022 up 463% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2022 up 117.17% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2021.
D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2021.
D & H India shares closed at 31.65 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.66% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.
|D & H India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.24
|30.90
|15.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.24
|30.90
|15.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.22
|21.99
|14.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.31
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.19
|1.94
|-2.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.27
|2.31
|1.73
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.28
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.80
|2.90
|1.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.74
|1.17
|0.56
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.24
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.75
|1.40
|0.57
|Interest
|0.46
|0.41
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.29
|0.99
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|1.29
|0.99
|0.20
|Tax
|0.09
|-0.12
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.19
|1.10
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.19
|1.10
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|7.40
|7.40
|7.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.61
|1.50
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|1.61
|1.50
|0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.61
|1.50
|0.30
|Diluted EPS
|1.61
|1.50
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
