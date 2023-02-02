 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

D & H India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.49 crore, up 54.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D & H India are:Net Sales at Rs 36.49 crore in December 2022 up 54.01% from Rs. 23.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 63.52% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2022 up 75.66% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.
D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021. D & H India shares closed at 65.70 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.19% returns over the last 6 months and 146.07% over the last 12 months.
D & H India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations36.4930.4323.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations36.4930.4323.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials27.6325.2917.75
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.22-2.570.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.772.431.98
Depreciation0.440.430.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.233.152.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.211.690.88
Other Income0.020.040.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.231.731.08
Interest0.560.530.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.681.210.73
Exceptional Items0.00-0.01-0.01
P/L Before Tax1.671.200.72
Tax0.570.240.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.100.960.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.100.960.67
Equity Share Capital7.797.407.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.491.270.56
Diluted EPS1.461.270.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.491.270.56
Diluted EPS1.461.270.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #D & H India #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2023 11:11 pm