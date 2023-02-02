English
    D & H India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.49 crore, up 54.01% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D & H India are:Net Sales at Rs 36.49 crore in December 2022 up 54.01% from Rs. 23.70 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 63.52% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2022 up 75.66% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.
    D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2021.D & H India shares closed at 65.70 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.19% returns over the last 6 months and 146.07% over the last 12 months.
    D & H India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.4930.4323.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.4930.4323.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.6325.2917.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.22-2.570.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.772.431.98
    Depreciation0.440.430.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.233.152.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.211.690.88
    Other Income0.020.040.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.231.731.08
    Interest0.560.530.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.681.210.73
    Exceptional Items0.00-0.01-0.01
    P/L Before Tax1.671.200.72
    Tax0.570.240.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.100.960.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.100.960.67
    Equity Share Capital7.797.407.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.491.270.56
    Diluted EPS1.461.270.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.491.270.56
    Diluted EPS1.461.270.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited