D & H India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for D & H India are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore in December 2018 up 18.09% from Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 1952.89% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2018 up 161.8% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.
D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.
D & H India shares closed at 13.10 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.09% returns over the last 6 months and -55.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|D & H India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.17
|19.47
|17.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.17
|19.47
|17.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.03
|13.71
|11.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.47
|0.50
|1.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.13
|2.14
|2.19
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.45
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.17
|2.08
|1.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.84
|0.59
|0.42
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.13
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.86
|0.73
|0.47
|Interest
|0.49
|0.50
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.37
|0.23
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|1.33
|0.20
|0.06
|Tax
|0.23
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.10
|0.17
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.10
|0.17
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|7.40
|7.40
|7.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|0.13
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|0.13
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|0.13
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|0.13
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.35
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|47.18
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.39
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|52.82
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited