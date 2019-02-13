D & H India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore, up 18.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore in December 2018 up 18.09% from Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 1952.89% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2018 up 161.8% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.

D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.

D & H India shares closed at 13.10 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.09% returns over the last 6 months and -55.37% over the last 12 months.