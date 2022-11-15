English
    D & H India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore, up 50.89% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D & H India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore in September 2022 up 50.89% from Rs. 20.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 up 124.76% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 up 98.17% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021.

    D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in September 2021.

    D & H India shares closed at 58.20 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 107.12% returns over the last 6 months and 158.67% over the last 12 months.

    D & H India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.4332.3320.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.4332.3320.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.4026.2213.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.67-1.091.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.432.271.81
    Depreciation0.430.400.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.152.802.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.691.730.59
    Other Income0.050.050.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.731.780.63
    Interest0.530.460.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.211.320.35
    Exceptional Items-0.01--0.01
    P/L Before Tax1.201.320.36
    Tax0.230.09-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.971.230.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.971.230.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.971.230.43
    Equity Share Capital7.407.407.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.281.660.66
    Diluted EPS1.281.660.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.281.660.66
    Diluted EPS1.281.660.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
