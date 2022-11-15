D & H India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore, up 50.89% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D & H India are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore in September 2022 up 50.89% from Rs. 20.16 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 up 124.76% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 up 98.17% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021.
D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in September 2021.
D & H India shares closed at 58.20 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 107.12% returns over the last 6 months and 158.67% over the last 12 months.
|D & H India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.43
|32.33
|20.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.43
|32.33
|20.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.40
|26.22
|13.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.67
|-1.09
|1.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.43
|2.27
|1.81
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.40
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.15
|2.80
|2.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.69
|1.73
|0.59
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.73
|1.78
|0.63
|Interest
|0.53
|0.46
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.21
|1.32
|0.35
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|1.20
|1.32
|0.36
|Tax
|0.23
|0.09
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.97
|1.23
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.97
|1.23
|0.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.97
|1.23
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|7.40
|7.40
|7.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.28
|1.66
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|1.28
|1.66
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.28
|1.66
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|1.28
|1.66
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited