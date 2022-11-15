D & H India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore, up 50.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.43 crore in September 2022 up 50.89% from Rs. 20.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 up 124.76% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2022 up 98.17% from Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2021.

D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in September 2021.

D & H India shares closed at 58.20 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 107.12% returns over the last 6 months and 158.67% over the last 12 months.