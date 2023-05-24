D & H India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.44 crore in March 2023 up 27.63% from Rs. 30.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 down 15.77% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2023 up 48.81% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2022.

D & H India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2022.

D & H India shares closed at 78.00 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.01% returns over the last 6 months and 174.65% over the last 12 months.