D & H India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.61 crore, up 20.78% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D & H India are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.61 crore in March 2021 up 20.78% from Rs. 20.38 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021 up 129.22% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2021 up 1162.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.
D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2020.
D & H India shares closed at 19.65 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.12% returns over the last 6 months and 28.60% over the last 12 months.
|D & H India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.61
|19.87
|20.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.61
|19.87
|20.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.51
|14.05
|14.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|0.82
|0.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|0.10
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.93
|1.90
|2.18
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.45
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.75
|1.98
|2.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.53
|0.57
|-0.32
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|0.59
|-0.30
|Interest
|0.32
|0.36
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.23
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|-0.10
|-0.01
|-0.17
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|0.21
|-0.81
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.07
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.24
|0.28
|-0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.24
|0.28
|-0.82
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.24
|0.28
|-0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|7.40
|7.40
|7.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|0.42
|-1.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|0.42
|-1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|0.42
|-1.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|0.42
|-1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited