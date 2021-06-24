D & H India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.61 crore, up 20.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.61 crore in March 2021 up 20.78% from Rs. 20.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021 up 129.22% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2021 up 1162.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.15 in March 2020.

D & H India shares closed at 19.65 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.12% returns over the last 6 months and 28.60% over the last 12 months.