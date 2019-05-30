D & H India Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, down 0.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in March 2019 down 0.02% from Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2019 up 490.39% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2019 up 104.4% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2018.

D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2018.

D & H India shares closed at 22.30 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 33.53% returns over the last 6 months and 32.34% over the last 12 months.