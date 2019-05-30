D & H India Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, down 0.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D & H India are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in March 2019 down 0.02% from Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2019 up 490.39% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2019 up 104.4% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2018.
D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2018.
D & H India shares closed at 22.30 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 33.53% returns over the last 6 months and 32.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|D & H India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.63
|21.19
|20.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.63
|21.19
|20.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.65
|16.04
|15.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.44
|-1.47
|-0.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.09
|2.14
|2.21
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.47
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.48
|2.17
|2.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.26
|1.83
|0.40
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.02
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.49
|1.85
|0.47
|Interest
|0.46
|0.49
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.03
|1.36
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|-0.15
|-0.04
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|0.88
|1.32
|0.15
|Tax
|0.28
|0.23
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.60
|1.09
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.60
|1.09
|0.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.60
|1.09
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|7.40
|7.40
|7.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|1.45
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|1.45
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.63
|1.45
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.63
|1.45
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited