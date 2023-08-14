D & H India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.25 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.25 crore in June 2023 up 2.83% from Rs. 32.33 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 49.44% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 down 14.68% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2022.

D & H India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in June 2022.

D & H India shares closed at 67.83 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 70.21% over the last 12 months.