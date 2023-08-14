English
    D & H India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.25 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D & H India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.25 crore in June 2023 up 2.83% from Rs. 32.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 49.44% from Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 down 14.68% from Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2022.

    D & H India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in June 2022.

    D & H India shares closed at 67.83 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 70.21% over the last 12 months.

    D & H India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.2539.4432.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.2539.4432.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.0029.5626.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.33--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.040.57-1.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.222.932.27
    Depreciation0.470.470.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.233.592.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.371.991.73
    Other Income0.020.050.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.392.031.78
    Interest0.690.530.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.701.501.32
    Exceptional Items--0.01--
    P/L Before Tax0.701.511.32
    Tax0.080.590.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.620.921.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.620.921.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.620.921.23
    Equity Share Capital8.197.797.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.811.211.66
    Diluted EPS0.791.181.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.811.211.66
    Diluted EPS0.791.181.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

