D & H India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.33 crore, up 102.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.33 crore in June 2022 up 102.42% from Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022 up 494.85% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.18 crore in June 2022 up 118% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

D & H India shares closed at 31.65 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.66% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.