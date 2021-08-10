D & H India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.97 crore, up 96.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.97 crore in June 2021 up 96.44% from Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021 up 122.74% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021 up 394.12% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2020.

D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.20 in June 2020.

D & H India shares closed at 22.25 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.09% returns over the last 6 months and 65.55% over the last 12 months.