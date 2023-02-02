D & H India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.49 crore, up 54.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.49 crore in December 2022 up 54.01% from Rs. 23.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 65.19% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.