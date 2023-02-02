D & H India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.49 crore, up 54.01% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D & H India are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.49 crore in December 2022 up 54.01% from Rs. 23.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 65.19% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2022 up 75.16% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.
D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.55 in December 2021.
D & H India shares closed at 65.70 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 117.19% returns over the last 6 months and 146.07% over the last 12 months.
|D & H India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.49
|30.43
|23.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.49
|30.43
|23.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.63
|25.40
|17.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-2.67
|0.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.77
|2.43
|1.98
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.43
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.23
|3.15
|2.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.21
|1.69
|0.87
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.05
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.24
|1.73
|1.08
|Interest
|0.56
|0.53
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.68
|1.21
|0.73
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|1.68
|1.20
|0.71
|Tax
|0.57
|0.23
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.10
|0.97
|0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.10
|0.97
|0.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.10
|0.97
|0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|7.79
|7.40
|7.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.49
|1.28
|0.55
|Diluted EPS
|1.47
|1.28
|0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.49
|1.28
|0.55
|Diluted EPS
|1.47
|1.28
|0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited