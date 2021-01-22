D & H India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.87 crore, down 3.38% Y-o-Y
January 22, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for D & H India are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.87 crore in December 2020 down 3.38% from Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 up 122.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020 up 341.86% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.
D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.68 in December 2019.
D & H India shares closed at 15.00 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.17% returns over the last 6 months and -17.13% over the last 12 months.
|D & H India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.87
|15.00
|20.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.87
|15.00
|20.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.05
|7.95
|14.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.82
|0.09
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|2.76
|0.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.90
|2.01
|2.14
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.46
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.98
|1.80
|4.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.57
|-0.06
|-0.91
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|-0.02
|-0.89
|Interest
|0.36
|0.36
|0.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.23
|-0.38
|-1.35
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.10
|P/L Before Tax
|0.21
|-0.39
|-1.45
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|-0.39
|-1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|-0.39
|-1.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.28
|-0.39
|-1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|7.40
|7.40
|7.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.42
|-0.05
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.42
|-0.49
|-1.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.42
|-0.05
|-1.68
|Diluted EPS
|0.42
|-0.49
|-1.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited