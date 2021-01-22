D & H India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.87 crore, down 3.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.87 crore in December 2020 down 3.38% from Rs. 20.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 up 122.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020 up 341.86% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.68 in December 2019.

D & H India shares closed at 15.00 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 9.17% returns over the last 6 months and -17.13% over the last 12 months.