D & H India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore, up 18.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.19 crore in December 2018 up 18.18% from Rs. 17.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2018 up 2392.26% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2018 up 157.78% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2017.

D & H India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

D & H India shares closed at 13.10 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.09% returns over the last 6 months and -55.37% over the last 12 months.