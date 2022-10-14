 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Cyient Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 516.60 crore, up 20.31% Y-o-Y

Oct 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 516.60 crore in September 2022 up 20.31% from Rs. 429.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.50 crore in September 2022 down 42.19% from Rs. 83.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.80 crore in September 2022 down 28.35% from Rs. 135.10 crore in September 2021.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.67 in September 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 772.65 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.98% returns over the last 6 months and -28.45% over the last 12 months.

Cyient
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 516.60 508.80 429.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 516.60 508.80 429.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 302.20 274.30 225.00
Depreciation 29.60 28.50 24.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.00 119.20 85.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.80 86.80 94.40
Other Income 14.40 28.70 16.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.20 115.50 110.70
Interest 3.90 3.30 2.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.30 112.20 108.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.30 112.20 108.20
Tax 14.80 29.10 24.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.50 83.10 83.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.50 83.10 83.90
Equity Share Capital 55.20 55.20 55.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.44 7.61 7.67
Diluted EPS 4.41 7.56 7.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.39 7.61 7.67
Diluted EPS 4.41 7.56 7.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Cyient #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 14, 2022 03:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.