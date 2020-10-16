Cyient Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 350.30 crore, down 13.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.30 crore in September 2020 down 13.21% from Rs. 403.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.40 crore in September 2020 down 26.1% from Rs. 88.50 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.90 crore in September 2020 down 24.14% from Rs. 139.60 crore in September 2019.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.95 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.04 in September 2019.

Cyient shares closed at 366.50 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 62.82% returns over the last 6 months and -19.50% over the last 12 months.