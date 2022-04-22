Cyient Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.80 crore, up 40.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.80 crore in March 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 339.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.40 crore in March 2022 up 523.43% from Rs. 46.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.60 crore in March 2022 up 274.28% from Rs. 90.20 crore in March 2021.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 26.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.19 in March 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 831.15 on April 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.82% returns over the last 6 months and 20.82% over the last 12 months.