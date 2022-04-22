English
    Cyient Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 476.80 crore, up 40.65% Y-o-Y

    April 22, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

    Net Sales at Rs 476.80 crore in March 2022 up 40.65% from Rs. 339.00 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.40 crore in March 2022 up 523.43% from Rs. 46.10 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.60 crore in March 2022 up 274.28% from Rs. 90.20 crore in March 2021.

    Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 26.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.19 in March 2021.

    Cyient shares closed at 831.15 on April 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.82% returns over the last 6 months and 20.82% over the last 12 months.

    Cyient
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations476.80455.90339.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations476.80455.90339.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost247.60223.60176.00
    Depreciation23.0024.6022.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----11.40
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.0088.0069.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.20119.7060.00
    Other Income207.4023.808.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax314.60143.5068.00
    Interest2.702.602.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax311.90140.9065.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax311.90140.9065.10
    Tax24.5034.6019.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities287.40106.3046.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period287.40106.3046.10
    Equity Share Capital55.2055.1055.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.329.744.19
    Diluted EPS26.169.694.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.329.744.19
    Diluted EPS26.169.694.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 22, 2022 01:55 pm
