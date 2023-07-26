Cyient Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 624.00 crore, up 22.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 624.00 crore in June 2023 up 22.64% from Rs. 508.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.30 crore in June 2023 up 53.19% from Rs. 83.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.70 crore in June 2023 up 35.9% from Rs. 144.00 crore in June 2022.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 11.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.61 in June 2022.

Cyient shares closed at 1,466.55 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 67.82% returns over the last 6 months and 83.82% over the last 12 months.