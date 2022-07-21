 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cyient Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.80 crore, up 31% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 508.80 crore in June 2022 up 31% from Rs. 388.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.10 crore in June 2022 down 9.18% from Rs. 91.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.00 crore in June 2022 down 2.24% from Rs. 147.30 crore in June 2021.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.34 in June 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 797.80 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.79% returns over the last 6 months and -22.68% over the last 12 months.

Cyient
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 508.80 476.80 388.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 508.80 476.80 388.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 274.30 247.60 199.20
Depreciation 28.50 23.00 24.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.20 99.00 69.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.80 107.20 94.80
Other Income 28.70 207.40 27.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.50 314.60 122.60
Interest 3.30 2.70 2.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 112.20 311.90 120.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 112.20 311.90 120.00
Tax 29.10 24.50 28.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.10 287.40 91.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.10 287.40 91.50
Equity Share Capital 55.20 55.20 55.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.61 26.32 8.34
Diluted EPS 7.56 26.16 8.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.61 26.32 8.32
Diluted EPS 7.56 26.16 8.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:00 pm
