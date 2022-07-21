Cyient Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.80 crore, up 31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.80 crore in June 2022 up 31% from Rs. 388.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.10 crore in June 2022 down 9.18% from Rs. 91.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.00 crore in June 2022 down 2.24% from Rs. 147.30 crore in June 2021.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.34 in June 2021.

Cyient shares closed at 797.80 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.79% returns over the last 6 months and -22.68% over the last 12 months.