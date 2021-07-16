Cyient Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 388.40 crore, up 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 388.40 crore in June 2021 up 14.2% from Rs. 340.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.50 crore in June 2021 up 0.66% from Rs. 90.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.30 crore in June 2021 up 1.1% from Rs. 145.70 crore in June 2020.

Cyient EPS has increased to Rs. 8.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.27 in June 2020.

Cyient shares closed at 946.30 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 91.62% returns over the last 6 months and 251.98% over the last 12 months.