Cyient Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 372.60 crore, down 2.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.60 crore in June 2019 down 2.89% from Rs. 383.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.00 crore in June 2019 down 14.14% from Rs. 79.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.70 crore in June 2019 down 6.75% from Rs. 115.50 crore in June 2018.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.18 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.02 in June 2018.

Cyient shares closed at 623.70 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.91% returns over the last 6 months and -10.30% over the last 12 months.