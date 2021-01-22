MARKET NEWS

Cyient Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 350.50 crore, down 11.91% Y-o-Y

January 22, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cyient are:

Net Sales at Rs 350.50 crore in December 2020 down 11.91% from Rs. 397.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.70 crore in December 2020 down 18.16% from Rs. 92.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.10 crore in December 2020 down 16.83% from Rs. 145.60 crore in December 2019.

Cyient EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.88 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.41 in December 2019.

Cyient shares closed at 507.80 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.35% returns over the last 6 months and 10.32% over the last 12 months.

Cyient
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations350.50350.30397.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations350.50350.30397.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost176.60179.70189.30
Depreciation23.5024.6025.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses76.0082.90107.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.4063.1075.80
Other Income23.2018.2044.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.6081.30120.30
Interest5.003.203.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.6078.10116.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax92.6078.10116.60
Tax16.9012.7024.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.7065.4092.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.7065.4092.50
Equity Share Capital55.0055.0054.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.885.958.41
Diluted EPS6.885.958.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.885.958.41
Diluted EPS6.885.958.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Cyient #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 22, 2021 08:55 am

